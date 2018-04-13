Homicide case vacated, men serving life sentence released

HELENA, Mont.- Two people serving life sentences in prison for a murder from more than 20 years ago were released today. New evidence helped set the men free.

Lewis and Clark County Judge Kathy Seeley ordered the convictions of Freddie Lawrence and Paul Jenkins vacated.



Lawrence and Jenkins were convicted of aggravated kidnapping and deliberate homicide of Donna Meagher in 1994.



The Montana Innocence Project helped exonerate the two men, who were suppose to serve a lifetime sentence. New DNA evidence proved their innocence.



On top of that, another man, David Nelson, admitted to the crimes. Nelson is already in prison for an unrelated crime.



Now, the state of Montana must decide whether it will re-try Lawrence and Jenkins or if it will proceed against Nelson.



