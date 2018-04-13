Former Heart Butte Coach Passes Away

Former Heart Butte basketball coach Leo Kennerly passed away on Thursday.

Coach Kennerly led the Warriors to a 26-0 season and their first ever state title in 2000.

He will be remembered as more than just a coach. He touched lives all across Montana, and became a name that is synonymous with Treasure State hoops.

"He would stress as far as us working together on the court - he also taught us life lessons," explained former player Mike Chavez. "You're not always going to get along with certain teammates, or whatnot. But that's life. Sooner or later you have to have that team mentality to be able to work with people."

"He would ask a kid to do something and they would be just hopping right to it and wanting to do it and wanting to try and not being afraid of failure," added his brother, Lionel. "If they failed, he picked them up and taught them that's a life lesson. You're going to take bumps and bruises in your life. That's what made me so proud of him."

Browning's Starr School will host a wake. Rosary will be 7:00pm Sunday night, and Little Flower Parish will host a mass at 2:00pm on Monday.