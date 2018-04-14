37th annual Schuler Easter Egg Hunt a success - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

37th annual Schuler Easter Egg Hunt a success

Posted: Updated:

The famous Schuler Easter egg hunt on the family ranch happened today after being postponed due to inclement weather.

For 37 years in a row the Schuler family has hosted an Easter egg hunt on their ranch 30 miles north of great falls.

They have grown from just a couple dozen eggs to more than 80,000, and with 2 months of work put into this, why do they do?

“It's a great family day, It’s time for people to get away from the business of life nowadays and actually get time to spend with their kids and their relatives and everything else,” said Dusty Schuler.

The Schuler family and volunteers from all walks of life, including many airmen from Malmstrom AFB raise money for prizes, food, and of course have to fill and deposit all of those eggs.

For the community who is invited to the ranch to partake says it’s something they look forward to all year long.

“It’s so much fun, there’s all this stuff you get to do, and there is colored eggs and prizes. It’s just such a fun thing to do with all of your friends,” said Shelby MacDonald.

Even Dusty Crop Hopper made a visit and dropped prizes from the sky as well.

After 2 months of grueling work and planning for the big day, the Schuler’s say it's always worth it.

“It's a blast! It's a really fun day. It’s a blessing to have all the people that come out,” said Dusty Schuler.

 

