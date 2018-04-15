One person dead, five injured after head-on collision - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

One person dead, five injured after head-on collision

UPDATE: (8:30pm) Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed one person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 87, four miles south of Fort Benton. 

According to MHP, a Ford F150 was driving northbound by a 21-year-old female from Box Elder; in the vehicle with her was a 37-year-old male, also from Box Elder. The driver attempted to make a pass, and hit a Chevy Silverado head on. The Chevy was driven by a 54-year-old male from Wolf Creek; also in the vehicle with him was a 50-year-old female from Wolf Creek, a 19-year-old female, and a 44-year-old female, also of Wolf Creek, who was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. 

Both vehicles rolled onto their tops. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt except the 44-year-old victim, and the 19-year-old female who was in the same vehicle. 

Every person involved received medical treatment. 

It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed against the 21-year-old female driver of the Ford F150. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but speed is. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. The accident has been listed as fatal on the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents page, but a death has yet to be confirmed. 

Traffic is currently being re-routed to a back road while officers are at the scene.

Fort Benton Police have also not yet confirmed if there in fact was a fatality, as was listed on the Montana Highway Patrol website. 
 

  • UPDATE: Mother believed to have taken missing child to Minnesota

  • GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

  • SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

  • Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

