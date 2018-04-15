One person dead, five injured after head-on collision

UPDATE: (8:30pm) Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed one person was killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 87, four miles south of Fort Benton.

According to MHP, a Ford F150 was driving northbound by a 21-year-old female from Box Elder; in the vehicle with her was a 37-year-old male, also from Box Elder. The driver attempted to make a pass, and hit a Chevy Silverado head on. The Chevy was driven by a 54-year-old male from Wolf Creek; also in the vehicle with him was a 50-year-old female from Wolf Creek, a 19-year-old female, and a 44-year-old female, also of Wolf Creek, who was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

Both vehicles rolled onto their tops. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt except the 44-year-old victim, and the 19-year-old female who was in the same vehicle.

Every person involved received medical treatment.

It is unclear at this time if charges will be filed against the 21-year-old female driver of the Ford F150. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but speed is.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. The accident has been listed as fatal on the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents page, but a death has yet to be confirmed.

Traffic is currently being re-routed to a back road while officers are at the scene.

Fort Benton Police have also not yet confirmed if there in fact was a fatality, as was listed on the Montana Highway Patrol website.

