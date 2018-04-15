Griz Wrap Up Spring Ball

The Montana Grizzlies finished up their spring football seasons yesterday in Wahington-Grizzly with their annual spring scrimmage. It was the fans' first chance to see Bobby Hauck prowling the Griz sidelines again. The offense hummed early on, with quarterbacks, Gresch Jenson and Dalton Sneed trading touchdown passes. Senior wide receiver, Keenan Curran looked impressive with a pair of touchdown catches. The defense also showed potential, picking off the three interceptions, one of which was brought back to the house for a touchdown. After the game, the head ball coach was pleased with what he saw as they now look ahead to the summer and fall.



"My recollection at the end of my time here is complete football teams. Offense, defense, special teams, we were complete in all phases. We are not there yet and it's going to take a little bit of time. But I really like the attitude of our team, and their competitiveness, and what they want to do. They trust us as coaches and all they want to do is go to work and win games," said Hauck.