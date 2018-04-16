Belt Track And Field Racing for 6th Straight Divisional Title

"It's just guts honestly; we come in every day and we get better and we want to win and you know, we kind of carry that over from volleyball and basketball, that idea of always winning and being on top," said sophomore, Adelle Meissner.

"We wanna be the best and you know, we hold ourselves on that and that's why we're in here

working, putting in the extra minutes so that we

can be the best," said senior, Keegan Stroop.

The Belt Huskies have dominated the Northern C Division over the better part of the last decade…Despite losing four state qualifiers to graduation, their expectations for this spring are no different.

"We lose some seniors every year but our goal; hopefully we win divisionals for the 6th straight time," said coach, Jeff Graham.

"The underclassmen have to step up and you know, I'm really taking it on myself to step up and fill Sarah Anderson's shoes and she was our all-around sprinter that we could rely on… " said Meissner.

Last season, Meissner emerged as star, living up to her family legacy...

"It was really I guess, rewarding, to be a freshman and be at the state track meet and my sisters were both really good track athletes so it's been expected of me," she said.

"Try to win in those two events and hopefully, last year, I placed third in the 800 and so hopefully place a little bit higher or the same spot and then hopefully place in our long relay and I think we'll have a pretty good shot at placing at State as a team," said Stroop.

"These kids have been here now for 11 years, building and you guys don't wanna be the ones that take some time off. You want to live up to the expectations," said Graham.





