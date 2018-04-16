67th Annual Shrine Circus ready to wow Great Falls

Witness a little bit of everything at the 67th Annual Shrine Circus in Great Falls on Friday, April 20th.

The circus will happen at the Montana Expo Park, with shows at 4:00pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Kaufman's Menswear, Amazing Toys, and the Shrine Circus Ticket Office located at 610 9th St. North.

For more information about the event, visit the Montana Expo Park website.