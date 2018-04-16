67th Annual Shrine Circus ready to wow Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

67th Annual Shrine Circus ready to wow Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Witness a little bit of everything at the 67th Annual Shrine Circus in Great Falls on Friday, April 20th. 

The circus will happen at the Montana Expo Park, with shows at 4:00pm and 7:30pm. 

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Kaufman's Menswear, Amazing Toys, and the Shrine Circus Ticket Office located at 610 9th St. North. 

For more information about the event, visit the Montana Expo Park website

    SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

    Crime has been on the rise over the past few weeks in Great Falls and has caused many of us to ask the same question, "How do I stay safe?" Whether you’re simply walking to your car or taking your kids to the park, you want to have that feeling of security.  And that feeling starts…with you. According to Sheriff Bob Edwards, community involvement is key to having a safe neighborhood. Reporting any suspicious activity, even if you’re unsure...

    Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. 

    Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters.
    Rachel, who grew up in Basin, Montana is happy to be reporting in her home state. 

    HAVRE: Flooding is taking over the Hi-Line for the second straight day. 

    The Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aubryella Cordova has expired. Aubryella is still missing at this time. We thank you for your assistance.

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

