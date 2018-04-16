Flooding on the Hi-Line

HAVRE: Flooding is taking over the Hi-Line for the second straight day.

Areas which saw heavy snowfall months ago, now dealing with the aftermath as it begins melting.

Roadways covered in water, fields flooded out, and some residents stranded at home as driveways become impassable muddy messes.

Big Sandy, Fort Belknap, and Havre have been dealing with some sort of rising water or severe flooding since last Wednesday.

For farmers, it's making a huge impact as they've had to delay seeding all because of mother nature.

It's something one resident says he's not used to, "This has been an unusual year with the snow and not melting in time and now the runoff and we have to wait for it to dry up, " said Robin Pearson

His wife has also had to miss work to help keep the water from getting inside their home.

The National Weather Service expects that flooding will continue to be an issue until Wednesday night.