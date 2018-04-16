Senior Standout: Conrad's Dalayne VanDyke & Dania Jones

Ever since Dalayne VanDyke and Dania Jones started playing tennis together in the 6th grade - they had one goal. To win a state championship. Last season, that dream became their reality.

"It was not only a joy for them but it was really emotional for all of us as coaches and them," said head tennis coach Jessica Jensen. "They definitely deserve everything that they've gotten. It was really emotional and I'm really happy for them and I hope they can do it again."

The two push off of each other and challenge one another to become better every day.

"She makes me work my hardest, even though I don't want to," VanDyke said with a smile on her face.

"She motivates me because a lot of people know what happened to her this summer," Jones added. "She got in an accident."

An accident that forever changed Dalayne's life.

"Me and my sister were working and the four wheeler glitched I got ran over," VanDyke explained. "It was pretty crazy. I had surgery that night on my leg and my finger and I have a rod, a plate, and seven screws, and a lot of recovery."

"She's a tough girl and I knew she would be able to work through it and be ready for this season," Jones said.

Recovery wasn't easy for Dalayne, but if you look at her on the court - it's like nothing happened.

"I feel like we can work together and get through anything," Jones said.

Now - the dominant duo is fighting through the Montana spring to go back-to-back.

"They know what they gotta do, so we just sit back and watch them do what they do best," said assistant coach Austin Zomer.

"No matter if it's indoor, outdoor, if it's really windy - they want to do it," Coach Jensen added. "They want to be there, they want to do it. They want to repeat."