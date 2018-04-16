Customer relations key to auto sales

According to the Bleskin family sales is always an interesting experience, especially car sales. They say one of the biggest things you learn in this industry is always expect someone is going to buy.



“We always say you never judge a book by its cover. You get all different types of people that come on to the car lot. You have to adapt, you have to change your way of thinking with a lot of that stuff, but everybody is treated the same. That’s kind of the fun of being in the car business,” said Dan Bleskin.



Besides meeting people from all walks of life, salesmen and women would have to figure out what car was suitable for someone who is interested. But now with the internet, they say that has changed.



“Most of our people that come on the lot, with the internet and the computers and everything. They know what they are coming in to look for, they know what the rig is what we have, they know the price of it,” said Bleskin.



Bleskin says this isn’t a bad thing. It has helped the car industry significantly. The salesmen and women just had to learn to adapt and use the internet as a tool. But, the biggest thing for a salesman at Pete’s Auto is building relationships with customers.



“They come in even if they're not here to buy a car. They come in and sit down and will shoot the bull a little bit. That’s important to us. More important than the whole process. Knowing our customers and being good to them, that’s a critical thing for us,” said Bleskin.



It’s these relationships outside of the car sales world that Bleskin says their family was brought up on by their father. With his passing, they keep that tradition still very much alive today.