Governor's Cup to benefit new charity

Students at Smith elementary raced for a cause today. For the past two weeks kids have run a couple hours every day in order to train for the upcoming Governor's Cup.

The Governor's Cup is a series of charitable races that include a kid's fun run and a full marathon.

When the last school bell rings, students at Smith will have run an entire marathon.

This year, the event will benefit a new charity, one aimed at helping kids just like the ones sprinting on the field today. The Caring Foundation helps people in rural receive basic medical care.

"We really want to get out there into the communities where people need us the most and there's also an education piece about how can we be healthier and how does it impact our daily lives if we access the care that we need,” said Jamie Petersen, The Caring Foundation’s Executive Director.



Since 2014 this Care Van has driven across Montana to distribute things like flu vaccines and put sealants on kid's teeth. Now, the new foundation will help extend their efforts.



All of the money raised from, the Governor's Cup will benefit the Caring Foundation.

With the funds raised, they hope to buy another Car Van, so they can help more Montanans.



The race is set for June 9 in the Capital City.