Person recovered from Missouri river in Great Falls

UPDATE:

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed the person recovered on the Missouri River has died. The identity has not yet been released, as officials are notifying family members. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

A person was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews responded to reports of a body trapped on a floatation device on the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The call came in around 5 o'clock this Friday afternoon and within minutes multiple emergency agencies responded. Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said once there, they did recovery a person, started CPR and then transported the person to Benefis. Sheriff Edwards said this a reminder of how quickly things can turn dangerous in a matter of seconds.

Edwards said, "the water is flowing higher than I've seen since 2011 and it's on the rise and there is a ton of debris out here. I get it its 85 degrees it's beautiful it's hot, however, this river right now is extremely dangerous.

The person condition is unknown at this time.

