UPDATE: GoFundMe Account set up for victims of motorcycle crash - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: GoFundMe Account set up for victims of motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 6/5/18 5:20 pm:

A GoFundMe account has been set up for two of the victims in Sunday's motorcycle crash. Heidi Lynne Vukasin says her brother and wife were involved. 

According to the GoFundMe page, her brother is in critical condition with multiple fractures. This includes his face, neck and back. Vukasin also says he has had several brain bleeds and part of his skull has been removed.

His wife, Sara, fractured her C-7 and broke her tibia. A rod will be put in her leg.

Vukasin says they have several children, including one with special needs. 

A link to the GoFundMe account can be found here.  

UPDATE 6/4/18 2:02 pm: 

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Waddell says the victims were four men riding on the motorcycles and two of those riders had female passengers who were also injured.

UPDATE 5:38 pm: 

Battalion Chief Bob Shupe with Great Falls Fire Rescue has confirmed with KFBB two vehicles collided on the road in front of the group of motorcyclists which were unable to stop in time, leading to six people being transported to the hospital. Two of those people have been listed in serious condition, but everyone involved is alive.

Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, scanner traffic reported at least eight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the NW Bypass near 34th Street, near the Emerson Junction. 

The Bypass is still shut down; travelers are being detoured. 

Upon arriving at the scene, our reporter was only able to get as far west as the Happy Tails Lodge on the NW Bypass. We did speak with the sister of one of the riders. She tells KFBB as many as five people were injured after members of the "Horde" biker club were driving in a group, when there was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in front of them. It is unclear exactly how that collision occurred. This has not yet been confirmed by first responders. She also tells us 10-15 people were riding.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. 

