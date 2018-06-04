Robert's family hopeful that the body found is Brittney Roberts

UPDATE: 6/5/18 5:30 pm: Loved ones of 21-year-old Brittney Roberts are keeping hope alive that the woman found in the Ryan Dam turns out to be Brittney.

Roberts went missing in the Missouri River on April 23rd. Search and rescue crews have been looking for her, but river conditions this time of year have made it difficult.

With six weeks of no answers, Brittney's loved ones never stopped thinking she would be found.

"I'm sitting here on pins and needles," Brittney's father, Tommy Roberts, said. "There's part of me that is happy that it could be her, and then there's a part of me that is sad, because I know that if it is Brittney, I know there is no hope."

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said that autopsies take time, and we could find out the results tomorrow.

GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification.

Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam.

