Montana Treasure: Former Veteran and Great Falls Mayor helps build one of kind Memorial

Michael Winters is proud of the foundation he helped build at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

"This is one of the premiere places in Great Falls, it's a historic site,” Winters said.

“It falls right in place as we preserve our history and our heritage.”

In 1999 he began a community quest to construct the Memorial, honoring those who served our country.

"I called up four of my buddies and said let’s build a memorial,” he said.

In May of 2006, the Montana Veterans Memorial was constructed with scenic views above the Missouri River. It’s the only Memorial in Central Montana honoring over 6,000 men and women veterans.

There may have been differences among those who served, but Winters says the Memorial is about recognizing those who helped build our country.

"We particularly wanted everybody, whether it was in hostile actions or whether it was in peacetime, to be recognized because we all walk down the same road,” he said.

Being involved with the Memorial has been special to Winters personally, the military is what brought him to Great Falls, serving four years at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

“Each tile in here, represents our community our state our nation," said Winters.