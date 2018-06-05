Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate

HELENA -

On Tuesday, Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale will be waiting on election results at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Those results will determine if Rosendale is any closer to getting the U.S. Senate seat, currently held by Democratic Senator Jon Tester.

Rosendale is facing off in the primaries against fellow Republicans Al Olszewski, Russ Fagg, and Troy Downing. If Rosendale secures the vote, he will go head to head with Tester for the general election in November.

Republican Senator Steve Daines currently holds the other Senate seat; his spot is not up for election this year.

Rosendale has served as the Montana State Auditor since 2016. Previously, he served as a member of the Montana Legislature for six years and was Minority Leader in 2015-2016.

Rosendale currently splits his time between Glendive and Helena. He has a long career as a rancher and businessman, with experience in real estate.

