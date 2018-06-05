Montana State Auditor runs for U.S. Senate

The 2018 election season is here, and KTMF has your complete coverage! INSIDE>>> Your Hometown Election Headquarters
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Billings Livestock Sale auctions thousands of horses every year. Now rescuers from across the state have come to us to tell us about what they say is a dark truth behind the sales. According to rescuers they see abused and injured horses going through the sale regularly. “They are supposed to deny those horses, It is against federal law to take those horses, it is against state law, and their own signs and regulations inside their own building,” said Courtney Boyer. Acc...
HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
On Tuesday, Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale will be waiting on election results at the Radisson Hotel in Helena.
This past fall, the Department of Environmental Quality held a public scoping period to hear thoughts and concerns from residents on the proposed Black Butte Copper Mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.Thursday, those concerns were released. Between October 2nd and November 16th of 2017, the DEQ received both written and oral comments... Specifically with regards to the future Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, which will be released by the DEQ at a later date. Folk...
