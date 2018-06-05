With 99% of ballots counted, Jesse Slaughter leads Sheriff's race

UPDATE 11:04 pm:

Jesse Slaughter still leads the Cascade County Sheriff's race at 5,564 votes. Current Sheriff Bob Edwards is in second with 4,028, and George Kynett sits at 793 votes with 99% of the ballots counted. Rina Moore says there about 25 provisional ballots remaining to be counted.

UPDATE 8:30 PM:

Early numbers show Jesse Slaughter taking the slight lead in the Cascade County Sheriff's race. So far Slaughter has 4,864 votes, Bob Edwards is close behind with 3,660 votes, and Kynett with 700. There are still several thousand votes to be counted.

The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.

Bob Rosipal is the only Republican running and will automatically make it to the general election this coming November.

Incumbent Sheriff Bob Edwards, Great Falls Police Officer Jesse Slaughter, and George Kynett are all running as Democrats and will be hosting viewing parties tonight.

To find out the preliminary results of the primary election be sure to check back as we will keep updating them as they become available.