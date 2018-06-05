Voter turnout down in Cascade county

During the early part of election day, the Rina Moore of Cascade County Elections Commission told us they were expecting a large turnout for this primary election but the day was pretty slow day until the latter part of the day

Moore said 76 percent of the ballots went out by mail and over the past few days they have seen quite a few ballots come back into the elections office, almost 3,000 ballots a day.

Tuesday is the last day for voting, and Moore encourages anyone who didn't get their ballots into cast a vote before 8:00 pm. If you still have your absentee ballot there is a drive-through drop off box at Montana Expo Park or at the elections office in Great Falls.

