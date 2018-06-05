Representative Gianforte releases election night statement

UPDATE 9:11 PM:

Current U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte has released the following statement after running unopposed in his party for the 2018 Republican nomination for U.S. House:

“It’s been an honor to serve as a strong voice for Montana in Congress. I’ve worked with President Trump to let Montanans keep more of what they earn, cut unnecessary red tape, increase access to our public lands and reform the VA so that our veterans receive the care they deserve. But there’s still more to do to clean up Washington, and I’ll keep working to bring forward solutions that put Montana first. “Over the coming months, I'll continue meeting with Montanans in every corner of our state, talking about how we create more opportunities for working families and make the American dream accessible to more Montanans. “As we begin the General Election, I look forward to a campaign of competing ideas. With the progress we’ve made, we can’t afford to go back to the failed, big-government policies of Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi that threaten our Montana way of life.”

UPDATE 8:33 PM:

Early numbers for the Senate race show Russ Fagg and Matt Rosendale nearly neck and neck with only 220 out of 669 precincts reporting for the Republican party with Fagg at 34% and Rosendale at 31%.

Meanwhile, an even closer race between the Democratic Party for the U.S. House race as Kathleen Williams pulls ahead of John Heenan by only 1%.

No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot. While neither candidate had anyone oppose them from their own party, tonight will decide who they will face for the general election in November.

Other U.S. Senate candidates include:

-Republican Party:

- Green Party:

Timothy Adams

Steve Kelly

- Libertarian Party:

Other candidates running for U.S. House:

- Democrat:

- Green Party:

- Libertarian Party:

This story will be updated as election results come in.