Early numbers show Helena Backs Levy for Firefighters

HELENA - Voters in the Capital City are looking like they'll fund their local firefighters. The initiative on the ballot asked voters to pay an extra $18.43 per house valued at $100,000/$36.85 for a home valued at $200,000.

With 20 out of 21 precincts reporting the votes were in favor 4153 of passing the levy. Those against added up to 1882.

If fully approved this money will supplement the city's fire department nearly $900,000. The money will be spent on medical and emergency services as well as new equipment.