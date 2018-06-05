Fatal crash in Fergus County

As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Billings Livestock Sale auctions thousands of horses every year. Now rescuers from across the state have come to us to tell us about what they say is a dark truth behind the sales. According to rescuers they see abused and injured horses going through the sale regularly. “They are supposed to deny those horses, It is against federal law to take those horses, it is against state law, and their own signs and regulations inside their own building,” said Courtney Boyer. Acc...
No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot.
Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, scanner traffic reported at least eight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the NW Bypass near 34th Street, near the Emerson Junction.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Livestock has released a set of tips on how to prevent rabies, a fatal disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected animals.
