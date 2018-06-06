All 13-year-old Luc Swensson needed from his favorite country band LoCash, were four simple words to start helping people struggling with depression and bullying.

I Love This Life.

"It's crazy how kids get these thoughts through bullying and they just don't want to live anymore,” Swensson said.

What started as a t-shirt company raising money for pediatric cancer, has evolved into the ‘I Love This Life Foundation.’ His goal is to encourage kids to have hope, and dream big.

"I said i really want to do something around this song, it’s inspiring to me,” he said. “I really wanted to help other people."

Already, he’s raised thousands of dollars, connected with hundreds of people.

One day while riding home from a race with his Dad, Thor, he listened to the same LoCash song over and over. That’s when I love this life took on a new meaning.

“This is a big thing that can help a lot of kids," he said.

But, he couldn’t do it without the support from his Dad and LoCash.

"it's one thing to sell a few t-shirts, it's another thing to plan these massive events and draw all these kids out and these families,” Thor said.

It’s not just t-shirts spreading the message, Luc’s created a 52-week interactive journal called ‘Create Your Great,’ for kids to express themselves through writing and art.

"It has a doodle box. Things I’ve done great today, things that I could do better, and things I could do to help others,” he said.

With events planned in Washington and Oregon coming up, his goal is to grow the foundation. In August, he’ll be in Nashville, Tenn. with his friends LoCash for a concert.

Most importantly, he’s bringing multiple conversations to light, which affect many people’s lives.



“There's always a bright side to whatever you think bad about yourself,” Luc said.

“Always look on the bright side.”