All 13-year-old Luc Swensson needed from his favorite country band LoCash, were four simple words to start helping people struggling with depression and bullying.
I Love This Life.
"It's crazy how kids get these thoughts through bullying and they just don't want to live anymore,” Swensson said.
What started as a t-shirt company raising money for pediatric cancer, has evolved into the ‘I Love This Life Foundation.’ His goal is to encourage kids to have hope, and dream big.
"I said i really want to do something around this song, it’s inspiring to me,” he said. “I really wanted to help other people."
Already, he’s raised thousands of dollars, connected with hundreds of people.
One day while riding home from a race with his Dad, Thor, he listened to the same LoCash song over and over. That’s when I love this life took on a new meaning.
“This is a big thing that can help a lot of kids," he said.
But, he couldn’t do it without the support from his Dad and LoCash.
"it's one thing to sell a few t-shirts, it's another thing to plan these massive events and draw all these kids out and these families,” Thor said.
It’s not just t-shirts spreading the message, Luc’s created a 52-week interactive journal called ‘Create Your Great,’ for kids to express themselves through writing and art.
"It has a doodle box. Things I’ve done great today, things that I could do better, and things I could do to help others,” he said.
With events planned in Washington and Oregon coming up, his goal is to grow the foundation. In August, he’ll be in Nashville, Tenn. with his friends LoCash for a concert.
Most importantly, he’s bringing multiple conversations to light, which affect many people’s lives.
“There's always a bright side to whatever you think bad about yourself,” Luc said.
“Always look on the bright side.”
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
As results of the June 5 primary in Montana come in, ABC FOX Montana has your live and local results. Click here for election results. Major races include the primaries to determine who will face incumbents Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte this November. Other major initiatives include an open space bond in Gallatin County, a sheriff race in Cascade County and a water-bottling zoning measure in Flathead County.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
The Cascade County sheriff’s race is officially underway and there are four running for the position.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Montana State Auditor Matthew Rosendale has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Tester in November.
Billings Livestock Sale auctions thousands of horses every year. Now rescuers from across the state have come to us to tell us about what they say is a dark truth behind the sales. According to rescuers they see abused and injured horses going through the sale regularly. “They are supposed to deny those horses, It is against federal law to take those horses, it is against state law, and their own signs and regulations inside their own building,” said Courtney Boyer. Acc...
Billings Livestock Sale auctions thousands of horses every year. Now rescuers from across the state have come to us to tell us about what they say is a dark truth behind the sales. According to rescuers they see abused and injured horses going through the sale regularly. “They are supposed to deny those horses, It is against federal law to take those horses, it is against state law, and their own signs and regulations inside their own building,” said Courtney Boyer. Acc...
No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot.
No matter who you are voting for, Senator Tester and Representative Greg Gianforte will automatically make it through to the general election ballot.
Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, scanner traffic reported at least eight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the NW Bypass near 34th Street, near the Emerson Junction.
Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, scanner traffic reported at least eight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the NW Bypass near 34th Street, near the Emerson Junction.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Livestock has released a set of tips on how to prevent rabies, a fatal disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected animals.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Livestock has released a set of tips on how to prevent rabies, a fatal disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected animals.