Preliminary results: Helena Fire Department levy passes

HELENA, Mont.,- A levy that will give firefighters their first budget increase in more than two decades passed Tuesday night, according to preliminary results. Sixty-nine percent voted in favor of the measure, while 31 percent voted against it.

For about 22 years, the fire department says they've been understaffed and ill equipped because they simply don't have the funds.Some calls don't even get responded to because firemen are out on other calls.



The levy calls for a yearly tax of less than $20 for homes valued at $100,000.It would cost homes valued at $200,000 a little less than $40.



