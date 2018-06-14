Luminaria Walk in Great Falls rescheduled - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Luminaria Walk in Great Falls rescheduled

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Great Falls - Due to expected rain throughout the weekend the annual River's Edge Trail Luminaria Walk, as well as the Lewis & Clark Festival, have been rescheduled to August 25th.

"The Lewis & Clark Festival and Luminaria Walk on August 25th will be the perfect kick-off for school beginning!" Becky Nelson wrote in a press release.

The weather isn't keeping a few other events from happening this weekend.

The Bluegrass in the Park Concert is still on for Friday, June 15th at Gibson Park. 

On Sunday, the Sunriver Valley Bus Tour will also take place.  For tickets to both these events call 406-452-5661

