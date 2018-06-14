Don't be alarmed! Police training at local school

KFBB is receiving reports of a home completely engulfed by fire on just east of Great Falls off Evans Riceville Road. We're told smoke could be seen from as far away as the east side Walmart. Ricky Blackburn is currently on the scene; he tells us there are multiple agencies responding to the fire, and efforts are still being made to put out the blaze. It is still unclear what caused the fire, if anyone is injured, or the extent of damages. We will continue to keep you updated ...

Reports into the KFBB newsroom are indicating a serious crash near Belt where Highway 89 turns into Highway 87. Scanner traffic reports at least five people injured, three of them severely. This has not yet been confirmed by first responders. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. As of 8:15pm there is still some moderate traffic in the area as drivers are diverted. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.

Great Falls - Due to expected rain throughout the weekend the annual River's Edge Trail Luminaria Walk, as well as the Lewis & Clark Festival, have been rescheduled to August 25th. "The Lewis & Clark Festival and Luminaria Walk on August 25th will be the perfect kick-off for school beginning!" Becky Nelson wrote in a press release. The weather isn't keeping a few other events from happening this weekend. The Bluegrass in the Park Concert is still on for Friday, Ju...