Burger King manager charged of embezzlement

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department officers responded to the Burger King on 10th Ave S when they received a report of an employee embezzling money.

The Burger King general manager noticed an increase in deleted orders the past few weeks and explained that each manager on shift has a card that allows them to delete orders. The general manager added that each time an order is deleted it's supposed to be done right away and the manager is supposed to write an explanation regarding why the order was deleted.

The normal amount of deleted orders is $20, but the general manager noticed $100 had been deleted during the past shifts that the defendant, manager David McQueen worked, there were deleted amounts in excess of $100.

The general manager also observed McQueen on camera deleting several orders consecutively and giving away food to the customer's orders McQueen deleted. McQueen then would pocket the deleted money.

He stated that he never stole from Burger King, or use his delete card improperly.

McQueen has been charged with theft, embezzlement common scheme.

McQueen is a Registered Sex Offender and has a Federal Conviction for Possession of Obscene Material. His bond is set at $7,500.