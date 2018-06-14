Burger King manager charged of embezzlement

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department officers responded to the Burger King on 10th Ave S when they received a report of an employee embezzling money.
The Burger King general manager noticed an increase in deleted orders the past few weeks and explained that each manager on shift has a card that allows them to delete orders. The general manager added that each time an order is deleted it's supposed to be done right away and the manager is supposed to write an explanation regarding why the order was deleted.
The normal amount of deleted orders is $20, but the general manager noticed $100 had been deleted during the past shifts that the defendant, manager David McQueen worked, there were deleted amounts in excess of $100.
The general manager also observed McQueen on camera deleting several orders consecutively and giving away food to the customer's orders McQueen deleted. McQueen then would pocket the deleted money.
He stated that he never stole from Burger King, or use his delete card improperly.
McQueen has been charged with theft, embezzlement common scheme.
McQueen is a Registered Sex Offender and has a Federal Conviction for Possession of Obscene Material. His bond is set at $7,500.
KFBB is receiving reports of a home completely engulfed by fire on just east of Great Falls off Evans Riceville Road. We're told smoke could be seen from as far away as the east side Walmart. Ricky Blackburn is currently on the scene; he tells us there are multiple agencies responding to the fire, and efforts are still being made to put out the blaze. It is still unclear what caused the fire, if anyone is injured, or the extent of damages. We will continue to keep you updated ...
A former Custer County High School teacher is charged with multiple felony counts of "Sexual Intercourse Without Consent" involving a 15-year-old
Reports into the KFBB newsroom are indicating a serious crash near Belt where Highway 89 turns into Highway 87. Scanner traffic reports at least five people injured, three of them severely. This has not yet been confirmed by first responders. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. As of 8:15pm there is still some moderate traffic in the area as drivers are diverted. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.
Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have confirmed a young female grizzly bear died near Carter, a town between Fort Benton and Great Falls.
The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance and possible gunshots on the north side of town. One person in the area tells us that they saw two people being transported to the hospital but was not sure of the severity of their injuries. GFPD did confirm with us that two people were transported to Benefis but was later pronounced dead. Currently, GFPD is not searching for any suspects and they say that there is no threat to the community. We will keep ...
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
