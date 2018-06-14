MHP wants your feedback

HELENA- Starting on June 15th the Montana Highway Patrol is conducting a public survey to get feedback regarding Patrol operations.

To take the survey, click on this link: https://rpt.orgvitality.com/MHPSurvey

“Other states such as Colorado have received impactful feedback from surveys such as this. We hope to emulate their success and use the data to help inform our choices moving forward in a way that improves the quality of our services and public interactions,” said Colonel Tom Butler the Chief Administrator of Montana Highway Patrol.

The survey will run about 6 to 8 weeks depending on what feedback OrgVitality, the survey company receives.