Fawn rescued from waist deep mud and muck

A man jumped into action when he saw a young deer stuck in the mud near Fort Benton.

While the water looked like, it is the perfect place to take a dip, it is actually not. In fact, it is one of the last places you want to be wade through. For one local man, he took a plunge to save a life

In the early morning hours on June 13th, Joesph Bauer, was getting ready to start the work day. Until, the phone rang.

"We were getting ready to lay hot mix when we go the there was a deer stuck over yonder," said Bauer

But its was not just any deer. it was actually a fawn stuck out in the mud.

Bauer took matters into his own hands, or legs, and started wading though waist high mud to save the baby.

"It didn't really start to make noise or move until I got up next to it," said Bauer.

Dani McKelvy works with Bauer and captured the rescue.

She said not just any one would wade in this water, especially since it is filled with human waste.

"When we got out here its just smelled like crap, 25 years of poop,"said McKelvy.

Bauer knew that he could not leave the animal out there.

"It's inhumane," said Bauer.

"Other birds and animals could pick at it. Its just not a way a deer should die,"said McKelvy

"I carried it to soft ground. I kind just let it free to do its own thing,"said Bauer.

Once the animal was out of the muck, it was reunited its mother, which was close by.

