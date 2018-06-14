58th Annual Belt Rodeo coming this weekend

Rodeo season is upon us kicking things off in Belt for the 58th annual belt PRCA rodeo.

Cowboys and cowgirls will be going for the win in 7 events including steer wrestling, saddle bronc, barrel racing and everyone's favorite bull-riding. Children will be able to show off their stuff with a little mutton bustin. Riders are competing for a cash prize of over $1,000 dollars.

The rodeo will be holding a raffle for a brand 2018 KYMCO MXU 450i side by side. Tickets are available at Albertson's 10th Ave. South, Wallce Marine, or any Little Belt Cowboys Association member.

Events kick off Saturday, June 16th at 6:00 pm and Sunday, June 17th at 2:00 pm.

