SMACK presents Beauty and the Beast Junior

In tonight's Community Spotlight, Robby Robertson stopped by the KFBB studios to talk about the upcoming SMACK production, Beauty and the Beast Junior.

This year's productions will take place on Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th at 6:30pm. The shows are completely free for anyone to attend. The show is put together by 80 kids from throughout the community who are working in the SMACK program, or "Summer Music Arts Camp for Kids."

For more information, search "SMACK Great Falls" on Facebook, or visit the Central Assembly of God website.