SMACK presents Beauty and the Beast Junior

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
KFBB is receiving reports of a home completely engulfed by fire on just east of Great Falls off Evans Riceville Road. We're told smoke could be seen from as far away as the east side Walmart. Ricky Blackburn is currently on the scene; he tells us there are multiple agencies responding to the fire, and efforts are still being made to put out the blaze. It is still unclear what caused the fire, if anyone is injured, or the extent of damages. We will continue to keep you updated ...
A former Custer County High School teacher is charged with multiple felony counts of "Sexual Intercourse Without Consent" involving a 15-year-old
Reports into the KFBB newsroom are indicating a serious crash near Belt where Highway 89 turns into Highway 87. Scanner traffic reports at least five people injured, three of them severely. This has not yet been confirmed by first responders. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. As of 8:15pm there is still some moderate traffic in the area as drivers are diverted. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - The body of one of four missing men has been found, 43 miles downstream from where a vehicle crashed upside-down in the Selway River a few weeks ago. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says on Tues., June 12, a hiker discovered the body of Reece Rollins, a 22-year-old from Oregon.
Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have confirmed a young female grizzly bear died near Carter, a town between Fort Benton and Great Falls.
The Great Falls Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance and possible gunshots on the north side of town. One person in the area tells us that they saw two people being transported to the hospital but was not sure of the severity of their injuries. GFPD did confirm with us that two people were transported to Benefis but was later pronounced dead. Currently, GFPD is not searching for any suspects and they say that there is no threat to the community. We will keep ...
GREAT FALLS - At 4pm Monday a female body was recovered at Ryan Dam. The body was found by Dam employees and recovered by Cascade County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death along with positive identification. Sheriff Bob Edwards says it is unclear at this time if this is the same woman who they've been looking for near the Black Eagle Dam. Click here for our previous coverage in the search efforts for Brittney Rober...
