Fire season: "longer but later"

HELENA, Mont.- Governor Bullock met with officials from across the state to tackle the upcoming wildfire season. Forecasts indicate, Montana is in for a longer but later fire season, according to The Northern Rockies Coordination Center’s Meteorologist, Michael Richmond.

However, some weather conditions are playing in our favor. Richmond said high levels of snow pack across the state are helping keep the fires at bay for now. There’s also a storm that’s expected to sweep through the state this weekend, which could bring up to five inches of rain.



However, the precipitation events act as a double edge sword. The rain and water can fuel fires by helping vegetation grow.



Nevertheless, the Governor said Montana has learned from last year's historic fire season. He’s confident agencies statewide are ready to take on anything.

“In Montana, when you look at our state, our local, our federal, and our tribal, we work well together when it comes to fire season. All of us in Montana certainly have to prepare for the worst, but also hope for the best when it comes to this fire season,” said Bullock.

Some were concerned the state of Montana lacks the money to fund another fire harsh fire season.

To that, Bullock said there is about $4 million in emergency funds available.



Regardless, he said all agencies will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the safety of Montanans.

