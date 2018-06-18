Governor requests aid from FEMA

HELENA - Monday afternoon Governor Steve Bullock put in an official request to FEMA to provide additional resources back to Montana to help clean up and recover from the widespread spring flooding.

If approved the money would be used to repair damaged roads, culverts, and bridges.

Since April more than 20 counties, 8 cities, and 3 tribes have all declared emergencies.

Then in May the Governor declared a statewide flooding emergency, however, state law requires that it expire in 20 days.

FEMA has traveled to Montana to asses the damage and an answer is expected from them sometime soon.

You can read the full letter to FEMA below.