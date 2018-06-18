School tackles social media sparked sexual harassment

UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Great Falls. The Missouri River is expected to crest at 17 feet, a height that matches the historic crest of 1953, as early as the afternoon on Thursday, June 20th, and is expected to last at least into late Friday, June 21st. If you live on or near Woodland Estates Road and the Country Club area of Great Falls, prepare for flooding now.
The Electric City is expected to reach the Major Flood stage with an additional four or more feet of water, reaching its highest point between noon and 6 p.m. today. Governor Bullock released a state of emergency for the city of Great Falls, Cascade, and Lewis and Clark County June 20th; urging people to prepare in high-risk areas. Several roads within Great Falls have been closed as a result of the high flood waters, including:...
The American Red Cross will be opening a shelter at the New Hope Lutheran Church (3125 5th Ave. S.) in Great Falls at 6:00am on Thursday, June 21st. According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the National Weather Service warns of moderate to major flooding beginning as early as Thursday afternoon and lasting into late Friday or Saturday, specifically for the areas of Woodland Estates, Big Bend, Lower River Road and Flood Road. The shelter will provide meal...
Sandbag after sandbag was filled today by hundreds of volunteers. All hoping to fight back what the national weather service says could be one of the worst floods of the century. “We are expecting the crest could be as high as what we saw in 1953. Depending on the amount of water that does reach us it could be a little less. But even with less flow down the river, it could be as high as it was in 2011,” said Meteorologist Jason Anglin. After that warning, the city of Gre...
AUGUSTA - Flooding is being reported on Main Street in Augusta and along US Highway 287 at mile marker 38.
The body of a missing Chinook man has been found. According to Blaine County Sheriff Glen Huestis, the body of Noah Hofeldt was found Sunday evening around 5:30pm by volunteers floating the Milk River searching for Hofeldt. Sheriff Huestis says they believe Hofeldt went missing as early as Monday, June 11th. It is still unclear what led to the death, but foul play is not suspected. Hofeldt's body is being sent to Billings Tuesday morning for an autopsy. Until then, Sheri...
A woman walking near Hauser Dam has been rescued after weather and slippery conditions caused her to get lost. According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the woman is safe and uninjured. Her identity has not yet been released. As of 10:30 Monday evening, authorities were taking the woman back to her vehicle. At the same time, a group of 13 people lost their way in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs say the group got stuck on the s...
