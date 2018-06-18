School tackles social media sparked sexual harassment

Administrators say social media has spiked sexual harassment in some school settings. Now one middle school in East Helena is taking steps to stop the trend.



Officials with the district say Smartphone use is connected to sexual harassment among students at East Valley Middle. In recent years, student have displayed more derogatory and offensive behavior that reflects today's social media climate.



Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer says these young adolescence are usually repeating sexual phrases that they don't fully comprehend.



“Kids have access through social media to all sorts of material that is not readily filtered by anyone and so it creates some special challenges for school districts,” said Whitmoyer.

The superintendent says one of the biggest issues has been policing Snapchat. On the app, students can send pictures with a limited time stamp to one another.



This can pave the way for inappropriate (sometimes pornographic) snap-shots to spread.



The school is working to update its cell phone policy, educate parents and teach tweens how to manage their online presence.



