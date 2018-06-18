Helena woman crowned Miss Montana

Miss Montana 2018 was crowned Saturday night. The 22-year-old from Helena won over the judges with her highly skilled dance routine. But if it wasn't for a chance encounter, she would never have even sashayed across the stage.

New queen Laura Haller owes her crowning glory to a chance meeting on a cruise ship.

The 24-year-old spent the past several months at sea performing dance routines for Viking Ocean Cruises.



A passenger who just happened to be associated with the pageant convinced the Montana native to take her talents to the scholarship program's stage.



She'd never competed in a pageant until this weekend's competition in Glendive.



Now, she'll represent the treasure state at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City this September.