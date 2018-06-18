Death ruled accidental in Milk River drowning

UPDATE: Authorities have completed an autopsy for 35-year-old Noah Hofeldt. The results conclude consistent with drowning, and the cause of death has been deemed accidental.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents of the dangers of Montana's waterways at the moment, as there is significant mountain run off.

The body of a missing Chinook man has been found. According to Blaine County Sheriff Glen Huestis, the body of Noah Hofeldt was found Sunday evening around 5:30pm by volunteers floating the Milk River searching for Hofeldt.

Sheriff Huestis says they believe Hofeldt went missing as early as Monday, June 11th.

It is still unclear what led to the death, but foul play is not suspected. Hofeldt's body is being sent to Billings Tuesday morning for an autopsy. Until then, Sheriff Huestis says they are following every lead available.