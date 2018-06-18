UP Argos Host Youth Hoops Camp

As we now pass mid-June, basketball season is long gone; but for dedicated young hoopers, now is the time to get better.



Steve Keller has been coaching in Montana for decades. Now the head coach at the University of Providence, Keller looks to pass his knowledge down to the Great Falls basketball community.



"Coach Keller has been a figure in Montana basketball for almost 40 years now; he hasn't missed a season in 40 years, something I tell a lot of people is we're entering the point right now where we have a recruit on campus, I should say a commit on campus, from Portland this week that coach Keller coached his mom in 1989," said assistant coach, JC Isakson.



While coach Keller may have big plans for the Argos this fall, his objectives for camp are much simpler.

"The number one thing is we want them to have fun and be excited about the game of basketball. We'd like them to be able to go from our camp and get out and work on your own and learn from the things that we showed 'em," said Keller.



For Isakson, the camp is more than just a place to grow as a basketball player but also a young adult.

"Take something away from camp, learn a new skill, specifically a basketball skill, and also learn something off the court... take away all that goes into what we're preaching to our players both basketball skill wise and as they're entering their young adult lives so we just want to teach them the Argo way," said Isakson.