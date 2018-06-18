Malmstrom AFB says farewell to Col. Ron Allen

GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base will say goodbye to Col. Ron Allen, the 341st Missile Wing Commander on Tuesday, June 19th at 10 a.m. during the change of command ceremony.

Allen expressed his gratitude for not only the opportunity to serve but to be a part of the surrounding community.

"Great Falls community has treated me and my family like a local, so I couldn't ask for more. They've wrapped their arms around us, they've loved us the entire time we've been here, and supported us," said Allen.

Allen heads to Washington D.C. where he will be a part of the National Nuclear Security Administration, and Department of Energy.

Col. Jennifer Reeves will take over command. She comes from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.