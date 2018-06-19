Update: Woman rescued, 13 people still stranded in Wilderness

A group of hikers had to be airlifted out of the Scapegoat Wilderness early this Tuesday morning after they couldn't cross the Dearborn river thanks to flood waters.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff Office received the call for the group Monday night. They were able to contact authorities via satellite phone. The group was traveling with an outfitting group to enjoy some horseback riding and camping. The sheriff's office said the rain and water washed out their campsite and the group was stranded. Two Bear Air was called in to assist and airlift them out. The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Department urges anyone going out into the state's wilderness to be prepared for the changing weather.



The group was air-lifted to Augusta, we're told no one was injured but three of the outfitters did stay back with the horses until they are able to get out.



A woman walking near Hauser Dam has been rescued after weather and slippery conditions caused her to get lost.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, the woman is safe and uninjured. Her identity has not yet been released. As of 10:30 Monday evening, authorities were taking the woman back to her vehicle.

At the same time, a group of 13 people lost their way in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs say the group got stuck on the south side of the Sun River; because they know their location, the group will spend the night and Two Bear Air will set out to pick them up early Tuesday morning.

It is still unclear what the group was doing or how they ended up on the south side of the river.