Roads closed as flooding hits Augusta

UPDATE:

This weekend's rodeo in Augusta has been forced to reschedule by a full month. Ben Arps, Commander of the American Legion, says there was not enough time to repair the damage from the massive floodwaters hitting the town. As of this afternoon, water was still running through the rodeo grounds.

The rodeo is now set for the weekend of July 21st and 22nd.

UPDATE:

Lewis & Clark County officials have been busy in Augusta. They have been monitoring the flooding situation and need to make sure residents are safe.

Since the rain started, the water has raged down Main Street. Residents told KFBB, the current of the water is very strong and even if they stand on the sidewalk with only a few inches of water, they can feel the power of the water rush by over their feet.

The community has been working hard to fill hundreds of sandbags to help redirect the water.

We spoke to one local resident who told us his house is not safe.

“Yes, my house is at risk. The creek has come to us. So, I think about 7-730, it was pretty clear that the creek had overtopped its banks upstream of town and was coming into town for sure," said Hal Herring.



He said last night they saw almost seven inches of water.



Lewis and Clark County Deputy, Jerome Steiner, said overnight rain could raise the flood waters even higher.



“Right now, you cannot get into the town of Augusta, we only want locals here, all the traffic you see on the roads, are people that are running sandbags who are going to help our locals, if you're driving from Choteau south on 287 to get to Augusta you will have to turn around at Highway 21.

He added several roads have washed out so be careful things can change fast.

They are working on finding a place to stay for people who can't get home.

He said the areas and buildings they could use are under water.



There are reports of one bridge that has been taken out by the flood waters near the junction of Highway 21 and 287.

There will be no telling how much damage will be done by the flood waters as they continue to rise overnight.

Rodeo Chairman, Ben Arps told KFBB the Rodeo grounds in Augusta are currently underwater.

A decision on whether or not the rodeo will continue as planned will be made Thursday.

UPDATE: Viewers have reported the bridge over Elk Creek along Highway 21 looks like it could collapse. Montana Dept. of Transportation crews are saying the bridge is washed out. Right now, several crews are out surveying roads and bridges.

UPDATE: Montana Department of Transportation has shut down Highway 287 2 miles south and 6 miles north of Augusta. Barricades have been put in place and mm 37 south of Augusta near Elk Creek as well as mm 46 on the north side.

There is no time estimate as to when they'll re-open these roads.

AUGUSTA - Flooding is being reported on Main Street in Augusta and along US Highway 287 at mile marker 38. The National Weather Service in Great Falls is reporting 8-12 inches of running water across these areas.

Water is getting extremely close to entering businesses in the are as well.

You're asked to use extreme caution if traveling there.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.