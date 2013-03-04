Summer Celebration 2017 Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:25 PM EDT Updated: It is summer time, the busiest times of the year for the Treasure State. But for one town in Montana they got a record number of visitors during their annual summer celebration. Sunday wrapped up the 41st annual Summer Celebration Fort Benton. More>>

Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:21 AM EDT Updated: The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

New Report Details How Much Money Rent Costs In Each State Friday, June 23, 2017 11:55 PM EDT Updated: A new report has some very bad news for minimum wage workers across the country. There is no state in the U.S. where minimum wage can pay rent on a two bedroom apartment. In fact, a recent study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition suggests on average, people need to be making over $21 an hour to afford that rent. Good news though Montana is actually sitting pretty well in comparison. Montana's fair market rate or the value that is used to determine rent, is seven hundred se...

Augusta Rodeo Weekend Friday, June 23, 2017 11:53 PM EDT Updated: Join the Augusta community for the 81st annual Augusta Rodeo and weekend of events. This weekend (June 24th-25th) will feature live music and street dancing from 4:00pm-midnight on Saturday. This, after a parade at 1:00pm, a rodeo "slack" at 5:00pm, and craft vendors, food vendors, live/silent auctions, and children's activities throughout the day. Fast forward to Sunday, where vendors will also be present next to the children's activities, and the Rodeo kicks off at ...

UPDATE: Hellmuth found alive and safe Friday, June 23, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: After a five day search in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area, a missing hiker has been found

Impala Apartment Building Torn Down Friday, June 23, 2017 8:59 PM EDT Updated: The Impala apartment building at the corner of Central Ave and 15th Street was torn down today, at the request of the new owner, The Montana Federal Credit Union. The building was in need of repairs and had asbestos in it. Montana Federal Credit Union said they were willing to take the property off the owner's hands, in order to make room for more parking, but what happened to the folks living in those apartments? "The way it worked out is that the former property owner...

One Vehicle Accident on Lower River Rd. Friday, June 23, 2017 8:40 PM EDT Updated: One man was injured in a one vehicle accident on lower river road at approximately 5:30 p.m. tonight. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it drifted into the northbound and struck a tree. Police officers told us that speed was not a factor in this accident, and the vehicle was most likely driving the speed limit. It isn't apparent if the man was impaired by drugs or alcohol but the investigation is still open. He does have a head injury from not wearing his seat b...

Tips to cut down on mosquito bites Friday, June 23, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: It's summer and that means more people are spending more time outside and for longer periods of time. And with more time spent outside, we expose ourselves to more Mosquitoes.

Britax recalls over 207K infant seats due to choking hazard Friday, June 23, 2017 10:23 AM EDT Updated: DETROIT (AP) - Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard. The recall affects B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 seats made from Nov. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. Britax says in government documents that parts were found in the mouths of three children but no choking injuries were reported. The company traced the cause to customers putting pressure ...

Google unveils new search feature to help people find jobs Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: For those looking for a new job, look no further than Google! On Thursday, the company rolled out a new search feature, "Google for Jobs," to make the hassle of finding a job a little bit easier. Google is often used in a job search, but it's generally to get to job sourcing websites like Indeed or Monster. Now, instead of clicking through several different job sites, people can search for jobs across all of the major online job boards in one place. This n...

Healthy ways to reduce stress Friday, June 23, 2017 7:23 AM EDT Updated: Deadlines, family commitments, and bills. Put it together and you can create a highly stressful stew. But, it's not necessarily a bad thing when stress builds... It's how you manage that stress that determines whether or not you are making healthy choices.

Free basketball camp for children Friday, June 23, 2017 12:06 AM EDT Updated: Lace up your shoes and join the Church of Nazarene in it's annual free basketball camp this summer! This year's camp will take place July 10th-14th, 9:00am-noon every day. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 1st-6th. Thanks to Lithia Dodge and the Boys and Girls Club, the camp is able to offer free breakfast, lunch, a basketball and a tshirt for each participant. Youth Pastor Dustin Bauer says the camp does more than bringing together children to learn the basics of...

Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:23 PM EDT Updated: The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.

Commissioners Delay Dearborn Fire Service Fee Increase Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:48 PM EDT Updated: The commissioners from Lewis and Clark county and Cascade County certainly had their hands full this morning. This public hearing proposed the Dearborn fire service fee being raised from 75 dollars to 200 dollars for the 675 properties in the service area. The station says the extra funding is needed to better service residents in the fire service area, maintain their existing equipment, and get a new pumper. "We are looking for a device that we can control with four wheel rat...

Missoula man allegedly beats woman with broom until it breaks Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:33 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with Comey Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:22 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI Director.

Pew study: Americans increasingly torn over gun issues Thursday, June 22, 2017 1:03 PM EDT Updated: ATLANTA (AP) - Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there's been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.

Senate GOP health bill would reshape Obama law Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:21 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.

Read proposed GOP Health Care Bill Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:05 PM EDT Updated: GOP unveils proposed health care bill to replace Affordable Care Act.

Former restaurant owner sentenced to prison for bank fraud Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:33 AM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A former Montana restaurant owner has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for bank fraud.

Survey: Millennials are faking their vacations Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: Feeling jealous over a friend's vacation because of photos you see on social media? Don't because things might not always be what they seem. According to a survey by LearnVest, more than half of millennials are exaggerating their vacations. The study of 1,000 participants finds most Americans in this age group want it to look like they're staying, eating or visiting somewhere more expensive than where they actually are! The survey found 30% of all Americans admit to doing this and ...

Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:39 AM EDT Updated: The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years. Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater even...

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:07 AM EDT Updated: The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja. According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th. Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair. Pol...

60th Annual Electric City Kennel Club Show Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:13 AM EDT Updated: Join the Electric City Kennel Club for their 60th Annual Show at Montana Expo Park. This year's shows will take place on June 23rd from 9:00-6:00pm, and the 24th from 8:00-6:00pm. Although these times are for specific showings/events, doors open at 7:00am and those interested are welcome to drop in early and look around. Shows include All AKC Breed Conformation, 4-6 Month Puppy Events, and Obedience & Rally Trials. Organizer Christian McClellan says this year's event will a...

Relay for life Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:47 PM EDT Updated: This year's Relay For Life is coming up on Saturday. The event continues to raise awareness and funds for those battling cancer. But for some it has a special meaning for several Great Falls residents. In 2011, Michelle Chenoweth received a live saving bone marrow transplant.

Hatzenbeller Sentenced to 30 Months for Bank Fraud Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:00 PM EDT Updated: It was an emotional day as Kenneth Hatzenbeller was sentenced to 30 months in an Oregon federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for bank fraud.

Gianforte introduces his first bill to Washington Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:14 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte introduced his first bill Wednesday and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation in Washington. The bills, he says, will balance the budget, enact term limits, and ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.

Former NFL player and Montana Tech student shot dead in Reno apartment Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.

The Latest: Montana Republican newest member of Congress Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: Montana Republican Greg Gianforte has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, a month after he body-slammed a reporter who had questioned him about the GOP health care bill.

Your money: Tips to keep money in your wallet Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:01 PM EDT Updated: We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it's often on things we don't necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you're not sure, we're here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...

Ballot initiative seeks to limit who can use locker rooms Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:37 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A conservative group wants Montana voters to decide whether to regulate transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms.

UPDATE-Pennsylvania man missing in Bob Marshall wilderness Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:04 PM EDT Updated: CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - A search is being conducted for a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who has gone missing in a Montana wilderness area. Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that searchers are looking for Eric Hellmuth, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in a remote section of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Montana cidery takes home awards in International showcase Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:56 PM EDT Updated: Western C

EMT reminds people to stay hydrated when swimming Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: Mid June is an amazing time to be outside and enjoying our wonderful parks and recreation activities. But, if we're not careful in the heat, that fun can quickly turn into a medical emergency. More>>

Two rescues called into Gallatin County Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1:18 PM EDT Updated: June 20 saw the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team called out for two rescues, both of which, luckily, ended well. More>>

Gianforte swearing in - Live stream Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:54 AM EDT Updated: Congressman-elect Gianforte will be sworn in at 10 am in Washington D.C. as Montana's lone congressional seat. More>>

Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta. More>>

The importance of keeping an eye on your horse Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:08 AM EDT Updated: A Bozeman horse made headlines and stole hearts this week, after pictures surfaced on social media of it getting stuck for hours in a mud pit. More>>

City Commission Approves City Ordinance 3160 Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:43 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday June 20th, the Great Falls City Commission approved City Ordinance 3160. This animal ordinance changed certain language to better protect animals and animal control officers. Our Carlin Stafford was there as the City Commission approved the proposal. More>>

Children gearing up for Aladdin performance Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:41 AM EDT Updated: Join the Central Assembly Church of God for their 2nd Annual SMACK performance; this year, the show is Disney's "Aladdin." This year's shows will take place on June 23rd and 24th, both beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets are free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Organizer Robby Robertson says the production is a result of the two week camp, Summer Musical Arts Camp for Kids, or SMACK. Last year, the children performed the "Jungle Book," and had such a huge succ... More>>

Lawsuit Filed Against Marsy's Law In Montana Supreme Court Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:34 AM EDT Updated: In less than two weeks, Marsy's Law will go into effect across Montana, but the law is facing controversy before its official first day. A group of Montana organizations and individuals filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, saying Marsy's Law is unconstitutional. Montana ACLU, the Montana Association of Counties, the Montana Association of Criminal Defense, and two individual prosecutors petitioned the lawsuit. In it they claim the amendment would harm the due-process rights of peop... More>>

Living off the grid Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:31 PM EDT Updated: Living off the grid can mean many things to different people. But the main idea is that it is a completely self-sustaining way of life. Which includes providing your own power, fresh food and water. More>>

8th Ave North Gets a New Water Main Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:58 PM EDT Updated: There's construction all around town on roadways, and for some of you, the construction has been quite extensive. Including the water line replacement happening on 8th avenue north. City engineers say that particular project was in desperate need of an upgrade. “It’s undersized. It’s only a 6 inch cast iron and we are replacing it with 8 inch PVC. It’s also been failing due to it's a cast iron water main the highly corrosive soils we have been having a number... More>>

City Commission has a few changes in Animal Laws Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:53 PM EDT Updated: Talk of new codes and restrictions regarding your pets will be a big talker at tonight's city commission meeting. We have been looking into these restrictions today, and found some changes that might come as a surprise. The city commission has its hands full tonight as many people have questioned what the new animal codes are for. we looked into what the new codes could be and have found there is a variety of regulations being discussed, like revising city regulations for rabies. Eli... More>>

Avalanche Creek Trail temporarily closed due to bear activity Grizzly Bear Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:12 PM EDT Updated: Courtesy Glacier National Park The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars. More>>

Montana court asked to block crime victims' bill of rights Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:29 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A group of Montana individuals and organizations is calling a voter-approved list of crime victims' right a hostile takeover of the state constitution. More>>

GOP's health care rollback collides with the opioid epidemic Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:20 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican campaign to roll back former President Barack Obama's heath care law is colliding with the opioid epidemic. Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis. That's according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties. More>>

Markets Right Now: Stock indexes slip below recent records Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:17 PM EDT Updated: Stocks are easing lower in midday trading on Wall Street, a day after big gains from tech companies pushed indexes to their latest record highs. Technology stocks were slightly lower Tuesday. Microsoft gave up 1 percent and Applied Materials fell 1.4 percent. More>>

Trump portrait to go back up in Wyoming town hall Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:06 PM EDT Updated: JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A portrait of President Donald Trump will be hanging once again in the Jackson Town Hall in northwest Wyoming. More>>

Montana sheriff takes leave during assault case Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - The attorney for a Montana county sheriff charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault says the sheriff will be taking personal leave while his case goes through the court system. More>>

Stillwater mine workers to receive pay hike under new owners Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:59 AM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Union and company officials say 760 workers of the Stillwater Mining Co. will receive a pay raise in a deal with Stillwater's new owners. More>>

Gianforte readies to take office, names key staff Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:57 AM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bozeman tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte is poised to plunge into his duties as Montana's only representative in the U.S. House, after naming his key staff. More>>

Foo Fighters are coming to Rimrock Auto Arena Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:43 AM EDT Updated: Rock band Foo Fighters will play their first show in Billings Saturday, December 9. MetraPark made the announcement Tuesday morning. The rock group will make a stop in Billings late in their North American tour at the Rimrock Auto Area. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m. Show and ticket details can be found at FooFighters.com. Foo Fighters was started in Seattle in the 90s by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The band has since released nine studio albums with many hits includin... More>>

June 20th Known As Good Roads Day Monday, June 19, 2017 11:52 PM EDT Updated: The third Tuesday in June is known as “Good Roads Day,” when the people of Montana are asked to give their feedback and suggestions about public roads. And this year, Montanans have the chance to comment on the state's long-range policy plan. Starting Tuesday June 20th, the Montana Department of Transportation will allow public comment on TranPlanMT. The plan will lay out strategies for preserving and improving Montana's transportation systems over the next 20 years. More>>

7th Annual Waking the Dead Tour will have new stories, video features Monday, June 19, 2017 11:51 PM EDT Updated: Join the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee for the 7th Annual Waking the Dead Tour on Sunday, June 25th at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. Tour times are 1:00-2:30pm, and 3:00-4:30pm. The event is sponsored by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee in cooperation with the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department. This year's tour will feature many of the classics, including Paris Gibson himself, Whitman "Vinegar" Jones, and Charlie and Na... More>>

Salmonella Outbreak hits Montana Monday, June 19, 2017 11:38 PM EDT Updated: An outbreak of salmonella sweeping the nation, Montana is no exception. The state has had 14 cases of the disease this year. Cascade, Gallatin, Glacier, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Powder River, Ravalli, Roosevelt and Yellowstone counties all reporting cases of the disease. There have been 8 outbreaks and more than 370 cases of salmonella in 47 states, so the CDC is now issuing a warning for everyone who comes in contact with chickens. More>>

You Have Until August 9th to Return Park District Opposition or Support Form Monday, June 19, 2017 8:48 PM EDT Updated: The Parks and Recreation Department sent out a form to support or oppose the new Park District and you have until August 9th to send it back in. The form is like a ballot, but it isn't a ballot at all. It is a support or opposition form that gets mailed back to the Parks and Recreation Department, and then counted to see how many oppose the park district and the higher tax which comes with it. The catch is if you don't send it back you're essentially voting for the tax increase... More>>

Grizzlies spotted in Valier Monday, June 19, 2017 8:23 PM EDT Updated: Grizzly bears are starting to poke around the town of Valier matter of fact, one resident we spoke to said she had a close encounter of her own. Valier is located about an hour from the Rocky Mountain front, but signs reminding residents to watch for bears are placed in a few areas around town. More>>

Valier's library is growing Monday, June 19, 2017 8:07 PM EDT Updated: After seven years of fundraisers Monday the town of Valier finally gets an upgrade to the library. All together, the community has raised almost $300,000 to expand the existing building. More>>

Accident sends two to the hospital Monday, June 19, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: Great Falls - On Monday, a four vehicle car accident happened at the corner of 10th St. NE and Smelter Ave. just after 3 pm. Agencies responded right before the traffic hit, on one of the busiest intersections of town. More>>

GoFundMe established for deck collapse victim Monday, June 19, 2017 7:46 PM EDT Updated: Following a deck collapse in Lakeside, a contractor is inspecting other structures at the camp to prevent future accidents. With roughly 50 people hurt, one of them has a GoFundMe to help with costs. More>>

Remembering our fathers Monday, June 19, 2017 7:31 PM EDT Updated: Well the third Sunday of June is always Father's Day. According to History.com in 1908 the first Father's Day was a church sponsored event to honor over 350 fathers who had passed on in a coal mine accident. In 1910 Sonora Dodd, who was raised by a widower, got Washington state's first Father's Day officiated. More>>

The Latest: Trump offers condolences to Warmbier family Monday, June 19, 2017 6:34 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on White House reaction to Otto Warmbier's death (all times EDT): President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier, who died Monday after being held for more than 17 months by North Korea. More>>

Whitefish mayor opens up about offensive anti-Semitic comment Monday, June 19, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting. More>>

GNP's Avalanche Lake trail closed due to bear activity Monday, June 19, 2017 4:58 PM EDT Updated: WEST GLACIER, MT. – The Avalanche Creek Trail is temporarily closed from the trailhead to the head of the lake for bear frequenting. The closure does not include the Trail of the Cedars. More>>

Amazon's Whole Foods deal set to quicken grocery evolution Monday, June 19, 2017 2:26 PM EDT Updated: NEW YORK (AP) - Grocers trying to compete with the threat of a combined Amazon and Whole Foods will have to make changes.They'll need to make their stores more appealing, More>>

Former UM president to earn $119K as chemistry professor Monday, June 19, 2017 1:36 PM EDT Updated: MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Former University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will earn $119,000 a year when he returns to teaching as a chemistry professor. More>>

Ways to help your child land an internship Monday, June 19, 2017 1:22 PM EDT Updated: Two Billings students are gaining job skills while being paid during their internships at a local company. More>>

New study claims coconut oil is just as bad as beef fat and butter Monday, June 19, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: A new study finds coconut oil may not as healthy as you think. The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use. Coconut oil has become widely popular. Some have called it a super food and it's often used in lieu of other oils. Now researchers say they don't see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials. The AHA says hig... More>>

Pet of the Week: Harley Sunday, June 18, 2017 11:40 PM EDT Updated: Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Harley as our Pet of the Week. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. More>>

Candlelit walk Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 7:33 PM EDT Updated: Saturday night, families and friends came together to enjoy a walk. But it wasn't just any walk. Over a thousand white bags lined River Edge Trail. More>>

Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:31 PM EDT Updated: 20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. More>>

Luminaria Walk back in Great Falls Friday, June 16, 2017 11:51 PM EDT Updated: Join other residents from throughout the Great Falls community for the annual Luminaria Walk taking place along the River's Edge Trail. This year's walk will take place on Saturday, June 17th beginning at 7:00pm and wrapping up around 11:00pm, starting at Gibson Park. According to organizers, "one thousand hand decorated paper bags filled with sand and tea lights will line the trail." Children, adults, civic groups and businesses are welcome to color bags. The trail will a... More>>

Cascade County Sheriff's Department Will Operate Normally Despite Sheriff Edwards Assault Charge Friday, June 16, 2017 10:19 PM EDT Updated: The Cascade County Sheriff’s office held a brief press conference on Sheriff Bob Edwards recent assault charge. In that time we learned today that sheriff Edwards cannot be placed on administrative leave because he is elected official. However he is not currently on duty at this time. Undersheriff John Stevens was brief with his remarks on Sheriff Edwards assault charge before ensuring the public won’t see a change in service. “I will ensure the sheriff's office ... More>>

Cascade County Sheriff charged with Assault Friday, June 16, 2017 8:12 PM EDT Updated: Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed Billie Olson into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department... More>>

GOP senator says Cuba policy bad for farmers Photo: Karolina Grabowska Friday, June 16, 2017 6:55 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's new Cuba policy (all times local): President Donald Trump is clamping down on some commerce and travel between the United States and Cuba but leaving intact many new avenues President Barack Obama had opened. More>>

Document says Trump hotel brought in nearly $20M Friday, June 16, 2017 6:52 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's financial disclosure (all times local): President Donald Trump's Washington hotel saw almost $20 million in revenue during its first few months of operation. More>>

Montana sheriff charged with partner/family member assault Friday, June 16, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has been charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault while attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association annual convention in Helena. More>>

Faulty ballot missed by elections office Friday, June 16, 2017 3:38 PM EDT Updated: The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. More>>

Gianforte calls for civil politics after assaulting reporter Friday, June 16, 2017 3:14 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana's incoming congressman is calling for civility in politics as heads to Washington with a conviction for assaulting a reporter. Greg Gianforte will be sworn in next week as the state's only congressman following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. More>>

What impossible-to-shop-for Montana Dad really wants to do Father's Day! Friday, June 16, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Updated: It's time to celebrate Dad! We've compiled a brief list of things dad really wants to do this Father's Day right here in Montana. Reader's Digest has a list of several things Dad wants to do this Sunday, and then we consulted Trip Advisor to see how he can enjoy these activities in the state. 1. Dad wants to take in some history. According to Trip Advisor, the best historical site in Montana ranked by users is the Little Bighorn Battlefield. In southeastern Montana in Crow Agency,... More>>

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Welcomes Betty LaDuke Friday, June 16, 2017 12:24 AM EDT Updated: The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art had a very special guest this afternoon. Betty LaDuke the internationally acclaimed artist visited the art museum for a luncheon and a tour of her work with guests. LaDuke has created pieces of art celebrating diversity and culture across 30 nations. Her three exhibits at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is called Celebrating Life and spans more than seven decades of her work. Her art is on many mediums and she even uses some of nature in he... More>>

Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR Thursday, June 15, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake. More>>

Special Election Results Certified Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:59 PM EDT Updated: The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office. More>>

Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:55 PM EDT Updated: In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age... More>>

Gianforte to be sworn in on June 21 Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:43 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte will be sworn-in as Montana’s next Congressman on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:30 AM MST in the House Chamber. House Speaker Paul Ryan will deliver the oath of office. More>>

Busby man gets probation for fatal DUI crash Thursday, June 15, 2017 5:12 PM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 20-year-old Montana man who told a judge he made "a dumb mistake" in driving drunk and getting into a crash that killed his 16-year-old cousin has been sentenced to five years on federal probation for involuntary manslaughter.

Warriors fans expecting more championships Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:36 PM EDT Updated: BC-BKN--Warriors Parade-The Latest,3rd Ld-Writethru The Latest: Warriors fans expecting more championships Eds: Adds details. Corrects sequence. With AP Photos. OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the parade for the Golden State Warriors (all times local): Golden State Warriors fans are using the word dynasty to describe this year's championship team. More>>

The Latest: Montana certifies Gianforte as House race winner Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:30 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on certification of Montana's special election results (all times local): Republican Greg Gianforte on Thursday was officially declared the winner of Montana's special congressional election, allowing the Bozeman entrepreneur to be sworn into his first public office and as the state's only representative to the U.S. House. More>>

Montana State denies violating student's rights Thursday, June 15, 2017 1:01 PM EDT Updated: BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher. More>>

FBI and BIA investigating death in Crow Agency Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:04 AM EDT Updated: The FBI says they're investigating a death of a 29-year-old man on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Investigators are not releasing many details, but the FBI and the BIA are involved in the investigation. The FBI says they were notified of the death late Wednesday night. The BIA has a person in custody and he is described as an 18-year-old male. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is released. More>>

Research finds french fries are quickly killing us Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:40 AM EDT Updated: Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ... More>>

Interstate 15 Construction Update Thursday, June 15, 2017 12:32 AM EDT Updated: Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane. The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate. “We are doing some blasting over here and we are layin... More>>

New Charity Supports MT Fallen Officers Wednesday, June 14, 2017 8:02 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty. Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t... More>>

North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned Wednesday, June 14, 2017 8:01 PM EDT Updated: MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin just north of Old Faithful late Tuesday. More>>

Kids Eat Free in Helena All Summer Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:44 PM EDT Updated: All summer long, those under 18 will be eligible to receive free lunch at 11 different Helena locations. The program is federally funded and offered by Helena Public Schools and Sodexo until August 11. The meals each include an entree, milk, vegetables and fruit. Adults can join their child for meal too for $4.00. Today kids enjoyed a kick off celebration at Memorial Park, one of Montana’s busiest summer lunch sites. Locations: Memorial Park: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cherry H... More>>

Judge rejects evidence in case against Wall Street executive Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:23 PM EDT Updated: NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has tossed out evidence seized from the home and business of a Wall Street executive, saying the government "was grossly negligent" in its searches. More>>

The Latest: House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol Wednesday, June 14, 2017 5:43 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): The heads of security and law enforcement for the House and Senate say there is no direct threat to the Capitol complex but are warning people who work there to be vigilant. More>>

Montana woman sentenced to prison for health care fraud Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:12 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments. More>>

Glacier National Park experiences 2nd-busiest May on record Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:12 PM EDT Updated: This past month was Glacier National Park's second-busiest May on record after an estimated 177,256 people visited the park. More>>

Montana law makers react to shooting at GOP baseball practice Wednesday, June 14, 2017 1:08 PM EDT Updated: Montana delegates join a shocked nation following the shooting at the Congressional baseball game practice. Multiple people were injured in the shooting including Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA), who sustained a serious gunshot wound. More>>

The Latest: Trump says shooting assailant died of injuries Photo courtesy: MSNBC Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:05 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say. More>>

Texas police seize 600 lbs of meth-laced lollipops Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:33 AM EDT Updated: They may look innocent, but Texas police say these lollipops are actually laced with methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of almost a million dollars! According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 600 lbs of the dangerous drug were found in a home in Houston Monday. Police believe the candy was intended to be distributed among children. Police discovered the drugs while actually investigating a burglary when a neighbor said someone was breaking into the house. Poli... More>>

How pawnshops battle selling stolen items Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Updated: Have you ever bought something from a pawnshop? Curious about where it came from? Ever been worried about a purchasing a stolen item? Pawnshops here in Great Falls, like many around the nation try to put those fears to rest by using a database connected to the police department. More>>

One person injured, family relocated after house fire on base Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:56 PM EDT Updated: A house fire has left one person with minor injuries and a family relocated on Malmstrom Air Force Base. According to MAFB Public Affairs Chief Connie Hempel, the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department was dispatched just after 10:00am to reports of a fire at a base housing unit on Dogwood Street. Great Falls Fire Rescue also responded. Hempel says the fire was contained to one bedroom on the second floor of the home, and was extinguished within about 45 minutes. ... More>>

"Songs of the Cowboy: Romance and Reality" Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:41 PM EDT Updated: Join members of the community in learning about and discussing the American Cowboy with "Songs of the Cowboy: Romance and Reality." More>>

The new name for the University of Great Falls is announced Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:04 PM EDT Updated: After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name. Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence. More>>

PETSMART is open for business Tuesday, June 13, 2017 8:36 PM EDT Updated: If you drive over the Holiday Village Mall you will there is a new place in town where you can spoil your furry friends. PETSMART's doors opened for business Monday morning. According to Holiday Village Mall spokes person, Marianne Fasano the flow of customers is steady. More>>

St. Peter's Announces New CEO Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7:44 PM EDT Updated: It has been over a year since former St. Peter’s Hospital CEO Nathan Olson resigned. Tuesday, the Helena hospital named their new CEO- Wade Johnson. Johnson brings more than 15 years of health care leadership to St. Peter’s and is currently the CEO of Valor Health in Idaho. He is an alum of Gonzaga University, University of North Texas and Eastern Washington University. Johnson will get right to work on initiatives at the hospital including the improvement of patient ex... More>>

Two die in Tuesday morning crash in I-90 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:45 PM EDT Updated: Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene. More>>

KFC to send chicken sandwich to edge of space on balloon Tuesday, June 13, 2017 1:27 PM EDT Updated: LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - KFC plans to make a space pioneer out of a chicken sandwich next week when it sends it to the edge of the atmosphere with the help of a high-altitude balloon More>>

Browning Woman Missing Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:29 AM EDT Updated: Blackfeet Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Endangered person advisory for Julie Jordan. More>>

Safeguarding your home against flooding Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:22 AM EDT Updated: On and off rain through the weekend raises concerns of flooding along Missoula's waterways. Missoula Disaster and Emergency Services says they are in the monitoring phase for flooding. According to Five Valleys Restoration and Cleaning owner Matt Cavanaugh, two types of flooding can occur: water can spew over the banks of a river or it can come from the ground due to excess amounts of moisture causing water tables to rise. Preventive measures can be taken. More>>

China Lifts Beef Import Ban: What Does It Mean For Montana? Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:08 AM EDT Updated: It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says. More>>

"Change it or Obey it?" Why the Constitution is the Solution Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:02 AM EDT Updated: Join the John Birch Society in hosting Constitutional Scholar, Robert Brown, to discuss amendments to the United States Constitution. According to the John Birch Society, "Activists across the country are engaged in a battle-one side racing to influence their state legislators to pass applications for a Constitutional Convention, the other side working feverishly to educate the people that Nullification is the better method." Speaker Robert Brown has served as a coor... More>>

Fish, Wildlife, And Parks Steps Up Efforts To Detect Cases Of Chronic Wasting Disease Monday, June 12, 2017 11:43 PM EDT Updated: Hunting season doesn't begin until the fall, but Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is getting ready now. FWP is stepping up its efforts to catch any cases of chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD. CWD affects deer, elk, and moose populations, caused by an incorrect protein in their cells, which then leads to the animal dying. Now although the last known case of the disease in Montana was in 1998... More>>

Man arrested in connection with Saturday night's shooting Monday, June 12, 2017 9:52 PM EDT Updated: Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South. More>>

Benefis Breaks Ground on Emergency Department Expansion Monday, June 12, 2017 8:50 PM EDT Updated: Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benfis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much? The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis. “... More>>

Office of Public Instruction looks for your input on ESSA Monday, June 12, 2017 8:43 PM EDT Updated: The Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, is meant to replace No Child Left Behind. Today, the office of public instruction held an informational meeting at the heritage hall on the great falls college MSU campus to discuss the new act. More>>

Montanans stand up for national monuments Monday, June 12, 2017 8:43 PM EDT Updated: Monday in Fort Benton a group of Montanans came together to challenge Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He made formal recommendations to change 27 national monuments including the Upper Missouri River Breaks More>>

MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season Monday, June 12, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history. More>>

Zinke recommends eliminating portions of Bears Ears National Monument By the Bureau of Land Management published on [https://www.flickr.com/photos/mypubliclands/31136247763 Flickr] under a CC licence. {{keep local}} Monday, June 12, 2017 2:50 PM EDT Updated: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that President Trump eliminate portions of the Bears Ears National Monument. More>>

Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management Monday, June 12, 2017 1:05 PM EDT Updated: Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. More>>

Gianforte court LIVE stream - Monday Monday, June 12, 2017 12:01 PM EDT Updated: Greg Gianforte is to appear in court Monday, June 12 for his misdemeanor assault citation. More>>

One Injured In Shooting In Northwest Great Falls Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 11:44 AM EDT Updated: One person was injured after a shooting in Northwest Great Falls. The Great Falls Police Department the incident happened at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The nature of their injuries are unknown at this time. Great Falls Police haven't released much information as the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. More>>

'Weather Authority Alert:' Severe weather for Southern Montana Monday, June 12, 2017 11:16 AM EDT Updated: From Montana's News Leader--our weather team around the state has issued a "weather authority alert" as we look at severe weather coming to southern Montana. More>>

Big Flat public access banned because of bought property Monday, June 12, 2017 12:23 AM EDT Updated: New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. More>>

New resources for crime victims in Montana Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:26 PM EDT Updated: Law enforcement needs to address conflicts before giving the crime victims more resources. More>>

Pet of the Week: Norma Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:11 PM EDT Updated: If you're looking for a cat who loves to cuddle and sit in your lap, then Norma might be the perfect pet for you. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. More>>

Painting for Pits Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:54 PM EDT Updated: Painting for pit bulls? That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding pit bulls. More>>

Summertime ready Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:40 PM EDT Updated: Kids are out of school, the weather has been warmer, so what is there to do here in the Electric City? We took to the streets to find out what you think people should see and know in the city. More>>

Shots Fired Saturday night Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:28 PM EDT Updated: Just after 930 Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue South. GFPD told us this is not a random incident. Both parties know each other but they have been unable to locate the people involved at this time no one is in custody police are still investigating. More>>

First "Coffee with a Cop" kicks off Saturday Friday, June 9, 2017 11:52 PM EDT Updated: Join representatives from the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement personnel for their upcoming "Coffee with a Cop." The event gives residents a unique opportunity to interact with and get to know law enforcement throughout the community. Officer Adam Hunt has participated in several "Coffee with a Cop" sessions, and says it has helped to strengthen their relationship with the community in a laid back environmen... More>>

Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park Friday, June 9, 2017 9:30 PM EDT Updated: Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park. More>>

2nd annual Beer and Gear Festival starts Friday, June 9, 2017 8:30 PM EDT Updated: The second annual Great Falls Outdoor Expo is starting back up again. This year, you have 40 reasons to visit the expo center to gear up with the latest outdoor equipment. There are going to be forty venders at the outdoor expo, which runs Friday, three to eight, and Saturday eight to nine... and it costs you... absolutely nothing. Organizers tell us the benefit to this expo is that it is a one stop shop for outdoor enthusiasts. “lots of things, anything you can imagine. We ha... More>>

Wings Across the Big Sky Montana Audubon Bird Festival starts Friday, June 9, 2017 8:26 PM EDT Updated: Are you a bird or wildlife lover? If so, come celebrate Montana Audubon's first 40 years at the eighteenth annual wings across big sky Montana, bird festival. The festival starts Friday June 9th and runs until Sunday June 11th at the best western plus heritage inn. The Audubon invites you to participate in dynamic birding tours trips on Saturday and Sunday to places like the Ryan dam, Benton Lake, Giant Springs, and many more. “The purpose of this is to get as many of our memb... More>>

First Amendment lawyer defending neo-Nazi website publisher Friday, June 9, 2017 6:48 PM EDT Updated: A Las Vegas lawyer specializing in free-speech cases is representing the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website who has been sued for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against a Montana family. More>>

APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge Friday, June 9, 2017 6:24 PM EDT Updated: HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman. More>>

GOP senator to Trump: Nonsense to spurn requests Friday, June 9, 2017 4:01 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican senator tells President Donald Trump it's "nonsense" that the administration believes it can ignore requests for information from individual members of Congress, including Democrats. More>>

Safe and effective ways to prevent bug bites Friday, June 9, 2017 2:05 PM EDT Updated: As temperatures get warmer it means mosquitoes are coming. For bugs that are aggravating your kids you can use bug spray, but be aware of the ingredients. Many people are concerned about the possible drawbacks of common insect repellents, but experts says there really is no better option. The Environment Working Group says there are three registered and approved repellent chemicals that offer a high level of protection and relatively safe. More>>

The Latest: Trump's legal team to file complaint on Comey Friday, June 9, 2017 2:03 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey (all times local): President Donald Trump's personal attorney is planning to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for details he revealed during his congressional testimony. More>>

Trump's social media director admonished for political tweet Friday, June 9, 2017 1:56 PM EDT Updated: WASHINGTON (AP) - White House social media director Dan Scavino has been issued a warning by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel for using an official-looking Twitter account for campaign purposes. More>>

Billings contractor sentenced in federal corruption case Friday, June 9, 2017 1:48 PM EDT Updated: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings contractor has been sentenced to two years in prison after a jury convicted him of bribing Chippewa Cree tribal officials for federally funded construction contracts. More>>

Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one Friday, June 9, 2017 11:23 AM EDT Updated: This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin. There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky. More>>

As snake sightings increase, how to protect your pets Friday, June 9, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Updated: With the warmer weather here, you and your pets are probably spending more time outside and as the weather continues to get even warmer, the risk of running into snakes increases, especially for your furry pals. We spoke with few people who've had encounters with snakes along the Rivers Edge Trail. More>>

Annual Safety First Rally at Montana Expo Park Friday, June 9, 2017 12:24 AM EDT Updated: Kick off the summer right by understanding how to keep you and your family safe. Whether it's inside, near the water, in a park, or out on the hiking trails, the Annual Safety First Rally is here to educate families on how to stay safe. A major draw to the event are the free helmets distributed to children; organizer Taylor Forsyth says in 2016, over 400 helmets were given out to keep kids safe during long summer bike rides. The event is made possible thanks to donations... More>>